WOODLAND HILLS (CBSLA) – Enforcing the City of Los Angeles’ vaccine mandate, requiring anyone visiting the indoor portion of a long list of business types to be fully vaccinated, has made some business owners feel like they’re caught in the middle and will pay the price if they don’t enforce the new rules. As new COVID mandates on both the city and county level have evolved, some businesses have seen physical clashes or verbal assaults. The owner of Blinkie’s Donuts provided CBSLA with video of a customer who became belligerent over the mask mandate. “We’ve had a few confrontations with this man,” Blinkie’s...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO