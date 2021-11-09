Central High School Asking for Community Input on New Mascot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — “Since 1947, Central High School has been a part of our community and has graduated tens of thousands of Grand Junction’s finest. In addition to this amazing milestone and with the passing of Senate Bill 21-116 , Central will be moving away from the Native American mascot as our Warrior symbol,” said Lanc Sellden in a statement addressing the mascot change in June of this year .

The rebranding process continues to take shape as the school is asking for input from students, staff, alumni, and members of the community. They plan on remaining the Warriors, while a new logo and mascot will be taking the field for the 2022 season.

If you would like your voice to be heard on the subject, you can take part in the process by filling out the survey .

