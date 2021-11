The anticipation is really starting to build! We're just a couple of days away from finding out if Missoula will play host to ESPN's College GameDay for the Brawl of the Wild. The college football pregame show picks a different location to broadcast from every week and they usually set up shop at the home stadium of the most hyped and meaningful game being played. Of course, if you're taking the temperature of just Montanans there's no bigger game in all of the land than when the Griz and Bobcats go head-to-head.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO