Grand Junction Police Department Invites You to Have Coffee with a Cop

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Grand Junction Police Department is inviting community members to join their local police officers for a cup of coffee and conversation at our Coffee with a Cop event.

In a statement, GJPD said, “There will be no speeches, and no agenda is planned. This is simply an opportunity for cops and the community to get to know one another, share compliments and concerns, and build relationships.”

The event will take place at the Starbucks at 1350 North Avenue on Tuesday, November 9, from 8-10 am.

