CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

No. 25 Pitt hosts potent UNC on Thursday night

By AMANDA FILIPCIC-GODSEY
The Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH – Following a 25-point road win over Duke, Pitt will face the team from the other end of Tobacco Road when North Carolina visits Heinz Field on Thursday night. “No time to celebrate,” Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said at Monday’s press conference. The Thursday night game is another...

www.sharonherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRAL News

Pickett, Howell square off as No. 25 Pitt hosts UNC

PITTSBURGH — Kenny Pickett stole Sam Howell's thunder. The Pittsburgh quarterback's brilliant play is commanding Heisman Trophy-attention, which his counterpart at North Carolina hogged during the run-up to the 2021 season. Now Pickett and the 25th-ranked Panthers are eager to grab something more valuable: The Coastal Division title most thought...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
247Sports

Instant Analysis: UNC Rally Falls Short in Overtime at Pitt

PITTSBURGH – No. 21 Pittsburgh eliminated preseason favorite North Carolina from the ACC Coastal Division race on Thursday night by handing the Tar Heels their fourth conference loss with a 30-23 overtime defeat at Heinz Field. Kenny Pickett (25-of-43, 346 yards, 3 TD, INT) connected with Lucas Krull for a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
heraldsun.com

UNC-Pitt live updates: Tar Heels look for first road win against third-straight ranked opponent

North Carolina travels to face ACC Coastal Division leader Pitt Thursday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. The No. 25 Panthers (7-2, 4-1 ACC) are the third-straight ranked opponent for the Tar Heels. A loss would officially eliminate UNC (5-4, 3-3) from contention in the Coastal. Even with a win, the chances are still very slim and a lot would have to play out. Pitt, Virginia and Miami would all still have to lose an additional game and the Heels would have to win the regular season finale at No. 19 N.C. State. Barring that improbably scenario, UNC coach Mack Brown has emphasized his desire to get the seniors back to another bowl game and beating Pitt would secure eligibility. News & Observer UNC beat writer C.L. Brown is at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh for all the action. Check back here for updates during the game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
tarheelblog.com

UNC Football vs. Pitt: Three Things Learned

The North Carolina Tar Heels dug deep in the second half to climb out of a 23-7 halftime deficit, but ultimately fell short in overtime 30-23 to Pitt. Carolina was fortunate to only trail by 17 in the first half as the Panthers were rolling on offense and stifling on defense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pat Narduzzi
Person
Sam Howell
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Quarterback Prospects Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett to Face Off in UNC-Pitt

QB prospects Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett to face off in UNC-Pitt originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Sam Howell and Kenny Pickett are both potential NFL quarterbacks. On Thursday night, they will compete in a game that could impact where their futures bring them. North Carolina (5-4) and No. 21...
NFL
The Herald

No. 25 Panthers squeeze past Tar Heels in OT, 30-23

PITTSBURGH – The Pitt Panthers jumped out to a three-score lead in the first quarter on Thursday but failed to score in the second half. For the second straight week, North Carolina engineered a late comeback, this time forcing overtime, but the Panthers prevailed, 30-23, with an assist from Mother Nature as the rain picked up at Heinz Field just as the Tar Heels got the ball in the extra frame.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Everyone Said The Same Thing After The Ben Roethlisberger News

The Detroit Lions have yet to win a game this season. They might have their best chance on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ben Roethlisberger will not play on Sunday. He’s been ruled out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Mason Rudolph is expected to get the start in Roethlisberger’s place, but he has yet to throw a pass this season.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#American Football#Panthers#Wake Forest#The Tar Heels
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Blasts 1 CFB Team For “Quitting” On 2021 Season

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit blasted one college football team for its performance so far this season. He torched the Florida Gators following their fifth loss of the season. Herbie thinks the Gators have quit on each other and their head coach by looking toward the future instead of playing for today.
NFL
247Sports

Clemson Football: Tigers QB D.J. Uiagalelei suffers injury scare in first half at Louisville

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei came out of the Tigers' road game against Louisville Saturday with what appeared to be a lower body ailment before returning in the minutes leading up to halftime. The setback occurred in the second quarter, with Uiagalelei being replaced by Taisun Phommachanh on the said drive as the Tigers' starter limped off the field before later returning.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Spun

Oklahoma, Baylor Fans Not Happy With FOX’s Broadcast Today

Oklahoma and Baylor fans were furious with the FOX broadcasting team on Saturday afternoon. The No. 8 Sooners met the 13th-ranked Bears in Waco on Saturday afternoon. The top-15 showdown received the spotlight on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff. You’d think FOX would dedicated its best and brightest to work its...
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy