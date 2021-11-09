CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LAX Prepares for International Travel Surge as US Lifts COVID Travel Bans

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tzEmc_0cqhEccc00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - LAX is preparing for a surge in international travelers after the U.S. today ended a pandemic ban that prohibited travelers from 33 countries from entering the U.S.

The federal government first restricted travel from Europe in March 2020 over concerns about the coronavirus, followed by travel bans for other countries. On Monday, restrictions were lifted for the 26 European countries that don't have border controls, as well as China, India, South Africa, Iran, Brazil, Britain and Ireland.

The first group of previously restricted passengers arrived at Los Angeles International Airport on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight from Amsterdam, and planes will be arriving throughout the day from France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland and more, according to Heath Montgomery, director of public relations for Los Angeles World Airports.

Federal guidelines require international travelers to show proof of full vaccination by a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, along with proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of travel.

People under 18 are exempt from the vaccination requirement, but they will need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. The vaccination exemption also includes people medically unable to receive the vaccine and emergency travelers who do not have timely access to a vaccine.

``It's also a big deal not only for the airport, but for the L.A. economy,'' Montgomery said, adding that L.A. Tourism projects that the lifted restrictions will result in a million extra tourists to the area through June of next year.

The million people are expected to spend about $1 billion in L.A. and the surrounding area.

``There's huge economic implications to this in addition to just seeing passenger numbers rise, so it's a win-win,'' Montgomery said.

In recent weeks, the airport has been processing about 13,000 international visitors per day, but that number is expected to gradually increase to 35,000 or 40,000 per day by the end of the year.

Montgomery noted that it wouldn't be like ``flipping a switch,'' but that as airlines add capacity and additional flights, and as more people book flights into the U.S., the airport expects to see a tripling of international travelers.

The airport has a long way to go before returning to pre-pandemic levels. During the first nine months of 2021, the airport saw about 5 million international travelers, down about 75% from the approximately 20 million international travelers who arrived at LAX during the same period in 2019.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials implemented a facial-recognition process at LAX in 2020 that airport officials say will speed up the entry process for international travelers.

The ``Simplified Arrival'' process uses facial biometrics to automate the manual document checks that are already required for admission into the U.S.

Previously, there was a multi-step process that took several minutes, but under the biometric process people can be screened within several seconds.

``It will literally take a picture of a person who walks up and automatically associate that with the passport information and the traveling information. ... They don't have to provide fingerprints, they don't have to hand over a passport, they don't have to fill out a document at a kiosk. They can just go up and have that conversation with the officer,'' Montgomery said.

American citizens have the option to opt out of the biometric process and use the old multi-system process, Montgomery said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Alaska Airlines Is Banning This on Flights, Starting Tomorrow

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot about how we take to the skies for the past year and a half. But even as some aspects of air travel begin to return to normal, airlines have been making headlines for some of the major permanent changes they've been making to their operations—especially when it comes to what's allowed on board. The latest comes from Alaska Airlines, which recently announced they would be banning certain items from all of their flights within days. Read on to see which products no longer fly with the company's rules.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

British couple are stranded in five-star hotel in Morocco and unable to fly home after country BANS flights to and from the UK over rising Covid cases

A British couple on holiday in Morocco have been trapped after the Moroccan government decided to ground flights to and from Britain due to rising Covid rates. Chloe Cervone and partner Lucy Ross, from Whitby in Yorkshire, were nearing the end of a fortnight break to the North African holiday hotspot when the Moroccan Government axed flights to and from Britain due to the current infection rate in the UK.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Health
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Health
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Coronavirus
Los Angeles, CA
Coronavirus
CNN

World's largest country moves to CDC's highest risk travel category

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention added Russia to its list of "very high" risk travel destinations this week. On Monday afternoon, the world's largest country by area (covering more than 17 million square kilometers or 6.6 million square miles), moved up to Level 4, the agency's highest risk category. It was previously listed as Level 3, or "high" risk for Covid-19.
WORLD
Best Life

Another Major Airline Just Said It's Cutting Flights for the Next 2 Months

Vaccine mandates and mask requirements have made air travel a safer option for people this year, even amid the continued spread of COVID. But while passengers may have the comfort of safety while flying, it's getting on those flights that is proving to be a massive headache. In early October, Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 2,000 flights, leaving thousands of passengers stranded at airports across the country. Later that month, Alaska Airlines announced that it was cutting some of its flights between two cities in November and December. Now, another major airline has just announced that it's dropping flight service to and from several cities over the next two months. Read on to find out if any of your upcoming trips are in jeopardy.
LIFESTYLE
CBS 8

New vaccine requirements for travelers begins Nov. 8

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This new travel system that will begin on November 8 essentially loosens the restrictions which has prevented most inbound travel from dozens of countries. The White House has given the go ahead from once banned countries like most of the European Union, United Kingdom, and...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
godsavethepoints.com

The New Ticking Time “Bomb” Holding Up International Travel

There’s been an unmistakable trend in travel this year: people are staying closer to home, and there’s reason for that. Whether it’s renting a cabin in the woods, or taking a short domestic flight, people remain hesitant to cross borders. Even for the fully vaccinated, testing makes people nervous, as do the many unknowns of changing restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam Airport#Covid#European#Royal Dutch Airlines#L A Tourism
Thrillist

The CDC Just Updated Its 'Avoid Travel' List with 4 New Locations

As the country opens to foreign travelers this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its 'Avoid Travel' list. The list, updated regularly since May of 2021, details the level 4 countries that American travelers should avoid. The rating of 1 to 4 is determined by...
TRAVEL
Best Life

United Is Lifting This Major Flight Restriction, Starting Nov. 15

You're probably well aware that there are many things you're just not allowed to do on a plane. Certain flight restrictions, like not being able to have large amounts on liquids in your carry-on, have been in place for years, but there were also a handful of new bans set over the last two years amid the COVID pandemic. Flying without a mask, for instance, has not been allowed since early 2020, and even booking a middle seat on many airlines was prohibited for some time. But now, United Airlines has decided to lift one major flight restriction for its passengers. Read on to find out what you will be able to do again next month when flying United.
LIFESTYLE
johnnyjet.com

Warning To Travelers With CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and Elite Status

I travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. For the past several months, I’ve been really pushing CLEAR, TSA PreCheck and elite status. Just one of these memberships can drastically reduce your wait times at the airport. That’s always been important but never more so than during a pandemic since most people are trying to avoid crowds.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Brazil
Country
China
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
International Travel
Country
India
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Guardian

Covid cases are surging in Europe. America is in denial about what lies in store for it

It’s deja vu, yet again. The pandemic first hit Europe in March 2020, and Americans were in denial, thinking it wouldn’t happen here. Then, later in the year, the Alpha variant wave took hold in the United Kingdom and the United States was unprepared. This recurred with Delta in the summer of 2021. Now, in the fall of 2021, Europe is the outlier continent on the rise with Covid, with approximately 350 cases per 100,000 people and many countries are soaring to new records. This not only involves eastern and central Europe, where there are some countries with low vaccination rates (such as Georgia, only 24% fully vaccinated) and caseloads as high as 160/100,000 (Slovenia), but also western Europe, such as Austria, Belgium, Ireland and several others. Indeed, in Germany, leading virologist Christian Drosten recently warned their death toll could be doubled if more aggressive mitigation and vaccination strategies were not quickly adopted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Lifts International Travel Ban for Vaccinated Tourists

Fully vaccinated foreign travelers started entering the U.S. on Monday, ending roughly 18 months of restrictions put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The reopening, which comes ahead of the holiday season, is a major development for the travel industry, which has lost billions of dollars while the country's borders were shuttered.
U.S. POLITICS
Thrillist

American & Southwest Airlines Change Vaccine Policies for Staff

The Biden administration released new guidelines requiring federal contractors to have employees fully vaccinated by December 8 of this year, including US airline employees. The requirement has met resistance, while some airlines have threatened to fire employees or place them on unpaid leave if they don't comply with the mandate.
INDUSTRY
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy