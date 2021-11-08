Salem State men’s soccer wins MASCAC title

SALEM ― Salem State University won its fourth Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference (MASCAC) Tournament Championship with a 4-2 victory over Framingham State Sunday afternoon at Alumni Field.

Led by a pair of second half goals from Kendy Prince (Medford), the Vikings claimed their 20th overall conference championship and secured the school’s 15th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

In another physical matchup that saw 33 fouls called, Salem State and Framingham State played a tightly-contested game that has evolved into a highly-competitive rivalry with the two teams claiming the last four MASCAC regular season championships.

The Vikings held the ball offensively for most of the first half, but it was Framingham State’s Jeffson Malachie (Port Au Prince, Haiti), who netted the first goal of the game. Creating a turnover in the Vikings’ end, the sophomore banked a shot off the left post and in for a 1-0 Rams’ lead. The Vikings pressured Framingham State keeper James Hartshorn (Chelmsford) continually, but the sophomore goalie made several key stops to keep the Rams in the game.

Samuel Deossa (Watertown) tied the game in the 33rd minute for the Vikings, lacing a shot into the upper right corner of the net.

Later, Fabricio Torres (Lima, Peru) struck a shot from the endline that rebounded directly to Prince, but the MASCAC’s leading scorer could not get off a clean look as he was harassed by the Rams’ defense. Salem State had the final scoring chance with seven minutes remaining in the half as a give-and-go by Torres and Deossa nearly led to a goal, but Hartshorn denied Salem State’s attempt.

The second half continued to be a nip-and-tuck affair until Salem State broke through for two goals, just over 30 seconds apart in the 72nd minute. Hartshorn, who played aggressively throughout the game, strayed too far away from the net and Prince capitalized on the mistake.

Lucas Amaral (Peabody) led Prince, who got behind the keeper, allowing the freshman to knock in the go-ahead goal. Torres then set up George Zuleta (Lowell) for a one-timer as the Vikings pulled ahead for a 3-1 lead. Joseph Sturzo (Chelmsford) replaced Hartshorn in net for Framingham State.

The Rams, however, would not quit, and when Ibrahim Kyeyune (Kampala, Uganda) split Salem State’s defense and converted in the 82 minute, the Vikings’ margin was trimmed to 3-2.

With time escaping, the Rams could not clear the ball out of their own zone, and Prince made Framingham State pay, as Aaron O’Toole (Quincy) slid a centering pass to an open Prince in the middle, and the freshman connected for his 20th goal of the season in the 87th minute.

Prince’s 20 goals are the most by a Salem State player since Eddie Kodiat had 22 in a single season in 1998.

Goalkeeper Matt Hauntsman picked up his ninth win for Salem State, making four saves.

The Vikings improve to 13-6 and will now await their yet-to-be-determined opponent in the NCAA Regional next weekend.

The post Salem State men’s soccer wins MASCAC title appeared first on Itemlive .