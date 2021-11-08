Lynn still well represented across multiple sports as tournaments roll on

LYNN — With state tournaments advancing through preliminary rounds and the Round of 32, plenty of local teams are still in the hunt for a state championship as the second week of games gets underway.

The No. 11 Lynn Tech boys soccer team shut out No. 22 Whitinsville Christian 2-0 Saturday in the Round of 32 of the Division 4 tournament. Sophomore Gregiore Amissi was the star of the show, scoring both goals in the win.

Now the Tigers head on the road for a tough matchup against No. 6 West Bridgewater in the Round of 16 Wednesday on the road.

The No. 10 KIPP boys soccer team also moved on to the next round, grabbing a 7-0 win over No. 42 Franklin County in the Division 5 tournament Round of 32. Marco Escobar secured a hat trick in the victory that sent the team to the Round of 16.

The Panthers’ next matchup proves to be much more of a challenge, as they face No. 7 Westport on Tuesday.

In field hockey, the No. 13 St. Mary’s Spartans won their first-ever MIAA state tournament game, defeating No. 20 Greenfield 2-1 in the Round of 32.

The Spartans will look to get their second win in Division 4 as they go on the road to face No. 4 Ipswich in the Round of 16 on Wednesday night.

Also in the field-hockey tournament brackets, Swampscott advanced to the Round of 16 of the Division 3 tournament with a shutout victory over No. 28 North Middlesex. The Big Blue will face No. 21 Medfield on Wednesday.

Bishop Fenwick, which is ranked No. 9 in Division 2, moved on to the Round of 16 after taking down Minnechaug by a score of 3-0. The Crusaders now have to play on the road, traveling to No. 8 Longmeadow Tuesday evening.

In Division 4, No. 7 Lynnfield advanced to the Round of 16 with a 6-1 win over No. 23 Northbridge. The Pioneers will face No. 10 Georgetown on Wednesday.

In volleyball, the No. 14 Peabody Tanners are traversing their way through the Division 1 bracket and have advanced to the Round of 16 where they will play No. 3 North Andover.

“It’ll be a tough battle either way, but we faced North Andover in the first game of the season and we’ve grown a lot since then,” said coach Lisa Keene.

In Division 3, No. 7 Bishop Fenwick cruised by No. 26 Pembroke and advanced to the Round of 16, where it will face No. 10 Austin Prep Wednesday.

Heading over to Division 4, No. 2 Lynnfield continued its impressive form defeating No. 34 Wahconah in straight sets. The Pioneers will go up against No. 15 South Lancaster in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Make sure to check The Item for all the latest information on local high schools’ success in the various MIAA tournaments.

The post Lynn still well represented across multiple sports as tournaments roll on appeared first on Itemlive .