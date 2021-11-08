CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn, MA

Lynn still well represented across multiple sports as tournaments roll on

By Mike Alongi
Itemlive.com
Itemlive.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qOPkF_0cqhDuIf00

LYNN — With state tournaments advancing through preliminary rounds and the Round of 32, plenty of local teams are still in the hunt for a state championship as the second week of games gets underway.

The No. 11 Lynn Tech boys soccer team shut out No. 22 Whitinsville Christian 2-0 Saturday in the Round of 32 of the Division 4 tournament. Sophomore Gregiore Amissi was the star of the show, scoring both goals in the win.

Now the Tigers head on the road for a tough matchup against No. 6 West Bridgewater in the Round of 16 Wednesday on the road.

The No. 10 KIPP boys soccer team also moved on to the next round, grabbing a 7-0 win over No. 42 Franklin County in the Division 5 tournament Round of 32. Marco Escobar secured a hat trick in the victory that sent the team to the Round of 16.

The Panthers’ next matchup proves to be much more of a challenge, as they face No. 7 Westport on Tuesday.

In field hockey, the No. 13 St. Mary’s Spartans won their first-ever MIAA state tournament game, defeating No. 20 Greenfield 2-1 in the Round of 32.

The Spartans will look to get their second win in Division 4 as they go on the road to face No. 4 Ipswich in the Round of 16 on Wednesday night.

Also in the field-hockey tournament brackets, Swampscott advanced to the Round of 16 of the Division 3 tournament with a shutout victory over No. 28 North Middlesex. The Big Blue will face No. 21 Medfield on Wednesday.

Bishop Fenwick, which is ranked No. 9 in Division 2, moved on to the Round of 16 after taking down Minnechaug by a score of 3-0. The Crusaders now have to play on the road, traveling to No. 8 Longmeadow Tuesday evening.

In Division 4, No. 7 Lynnfield advanced to the Round of 16 with a 6-1 win over No. 23 Northbridge. The Pioneers will face No. 10 Georgetown on Wednesday.

In volleyball, the No. 14 Peabody Tanners are traversing their way through the Division 1 bracket and have advanced to the Round of 16 where they will play No. 3 North Andover.

“It’ll be a tough battle either way, but we faced North Andover in the first game of the season and we’ve grown a lot since then,” said coach Lisa Keene.

In Division 3, No. 7 Bishop Fenwick cruised by No. 26 Pembroke and advanced to the Round of 16, where it will face No. 10 Austin Prep Wednesday.

Heading over to Division 4, No. 2 Lynnfield continued its impressive form defeating No. 34 Wahconah in straight sets. The Pioneers will go up against No. 15 South Lancaster in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Make sure to check The Item for all the latest information on local high schools’ success in the various MIAA tournaments.

The post Lynn still well represented across multiple sports as tournaments roll on appeared first on Itemlive .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Queen sprains back, misses Remembrance Sunday service

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II missed out on the Remembrance Sunday service in London to pay tribute to Britain’s war dead because she sprained her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday. The service, one of the most important on the 95-year-old monarch’s calendar, was widely expected to be her first...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Andover, MA
Lynn, MA
Sports
City
Swampscott, MA
City
Lynnfield, MA
City
South Lancaster, MA
City
West Bridgewater, MA
City
Lynn, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Longmeadow, MA
City
Northbridge, MA
City
Medfield, MA
CNN

Here's what the jury in Kyle Rittenhouse's trial will have to weigh

(CNN) — When jurors in the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse begin deliberations, expected early this week, the young man's actions during a night of unrest on the streets of Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year will not be in dispute. Rittenhouse, then 17, shot at four people with a semiautomatic rifle,...
KENOSHA, WI
The Hill

Ex-'Apprentice' contestant Summer Zervos ends suit against Trump

Former "Apprentice" contestant Summer Zervos has ended her defamation lawsuit against former President Trump , with neither side receiving any monetary compensation for the settlement. Zervos had accused Trump of defaming her in a lawsuit filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court in 2017. Zervos's lawyers said in a statement Friday...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Field Hockey#Volleyball#Panthers#Lynn Tech#Division 4#Tigers#Spartans#Miaa#The Big Blue#Division 2#Peabody Tanners
The Associated Press

Austria orders nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated

BERLIN (AP) — The Austrian government ordered a nationwide lockdown for unvaccinated people starting midnight Sunday to slow the fast spread of the coronavirus in the country. The move prohibits unvaccinated individuals older than age 12 from leaving their homes except for basic activities such as working, grocery shopping, going...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Sam Huff, legendary NFL linebacker, dead at 87

Sam Huff, a Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker who was a two-time All-Pro and an NFL champion, died Saturday. He was 87. Deborah Matthews, the lawyer for the Huff family, told the Associated Press Huff died of natural causes in Virginia. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2013. "Sam...
NFL
Itemlive.com

Itemlive.com

Lynn, MA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Itemlive.com is the online home of The Daily Item, founded in 1877, covers Lynn, Lynnfield, Nahant, Peabody, Saugus, Swampscott, Marblehead, and Revere with a team of local reporters that know our communities. We publish six days a week.

 https://www.itemlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy