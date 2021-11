Last week, the landmark 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) started in Glasgow, UK, with the parade of pledges and commitments for enhanced climate action. The leaders and diplomats from over 100 member countries have pledged to cut carbon emissions, promote clean energy production, and end deforestation to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement. Aiming to accelerate the progress towards climate goals, the landmark summit comes at a time when the world is being rapidly exposed to climate change-induced extreme weather events. That’s why it’s a do or die sort of situation!

