Women Supporting Women has received a grant in the amount of $16,924 from the Rural Maryland Council, located at 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway, Annapolis, MD. This grant, available beginning November 2021, will enable WSW to provide a new mental health service called “Forward Focus” Therapy Program. Survivors may suffer from anxiety and/or depression after hearing their initial diagnoses of breast cancer. They may also feel the stress of COVID-19 while being immunocompromised. This is where the “Forward Focus” program begins to help better navigate through any mental health concerns.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 13 DAYS AGO