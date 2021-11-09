CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Source: Darnold is ‘day to day’ after MRI on shoulder

Times Leader
 5 days ago
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold passes against the New England Patriots during the first half of an NFL game Sunday in Charlotte, N.C. AP photo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold will be listed as day to day following an MRI on his right throwing shoulder Monday, according to a person familiar with the situation.

There were no other details available on the injury. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t released the results of the test.

Darnold originally injured his shoulder in Carolina’s Week 8 win over the Atlanta Falcons. He threw three interceptions in a 24-6 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday, but coach Matt Rhule said the quarterback complained of soreness in the shoulder on Monday and was sent to have an MRI.

Rhule initially said he would wait until Wednesday to get a better grasp on Darnold’s injury status before making a determination on who’ll start this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals. P.J. Walker is the team’s other option at quarterback.

“We will wait to see where Sam is health-wise moving forward,” Rhule said.

Darnold has struggled in recent weeks, throwing 10 interceptions in the past six games, including three picks on against the Patriots on three consecutive possessions, one of which was returned 88 yards for a momentum-turning touchdown by J.C. Jackson.

“Right now we are focused on Sam and his health,” Rhule said. “I think Sam would be the first to tell you that wasn’t good enough from the quarterback position (on Sunday). We had guys open with some opportunities that we weren’t able to connect on. We had too many batted balls. And then three giveaways. When you look at our season when we have protected the football we have had a chance to win. … So the play at the position has to be better.”

Rhule also confirmed that center Matt Paradis is done for the season after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee in the team’s second offensive play in Sunday’s game. Along with Paradis, the Panthers announced they have placed left tackle Cameron Erving on injured reserve with a calf injury, although that injury is not considered season-ending.

Pat Eflein will get the first-team reps at center this week and Dennis Daley is the likely replacement at left tackle.

Also, defensive end Brian Burns was expected to get an MRI on Monday on his right ankle, per Rhule.

The Panthers also announced they have cut running back Royce Freeman and linebacker Clay Johnston, leaving the roster at 50 players.

