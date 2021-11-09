CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Attorney for Gov. Cuomo calls for independent investigation into Albany County sheriff

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

An attorney for former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is calling for an investigation into the Albany County sheriff.

Rita Glavin is calling on state Attorney General Letitia James to appoint an independent investigator to look into Sheriff Craig Apple.

Cuomo's attorney claims that Apple illegally disclosed information about grand jury subpoenas to the New York Post.

Cuomo was charged with forcible touching in October for allegedly groping a former aide.

The arraignment was postponed to January after the Albany County district attorney said the complaint was "potentially defective."

