Financial Reports

The Trade Desk: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Merced Sun-Star
 5 days ago

The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) on Monday reported third-quarter earnings of $59.4 million. The Ventura, California-based company said it had net income...

www.mercedsunstar.com

MarketWatch

Blink Charging stock soars 10% after jump in quarterly sales

Shares of Blink Charging Co. jumped nearly 10% in the extended session Thursday after the EV-charging company reported third-quarter sales well above Wall Street expectations. Blink said it lost $15.3 million, or 36 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $3.9 million, or 12 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2020. Revenue rose more than 600% to $6.4 million, from $906,000 a year ago. FactSet consensus called for a loss of 28 cents a share on sales of $4.7 million. "We are focused on continuing to grow our owner-operator business model, which differentiates us in the industry, because we not only install and maintain the charging equipment, but we also benefit from its ongoing utilization," Chief Executive Michael D. Farkas said in a statement. "This is an exciting time for Blink as the transition to EV use gains traction, driven by environmental concerns and legislative directives." Blink and other EV-charging companies soared this week on the heels of the passing of the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that sets aside some $7.5 billion for EV charging and related. Blink stock had ended the regular trading day up 8%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Explosive Fintech Stock Set to Crush the Market

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) leans on artificial intelligence to help merchants identify and combat e-commerce fraud. Since going public earlier this year, the stock has fallen 50% from its high, but investors shouldn't count this company out just yet. In this Backstage Pass video, which was recorded on Oct. 27, 2021, Motley...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Friday, still underperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.47% higher to $285.99 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $9.66 below its 52-week high ($295.65), which the company achieved on November 8th.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Palantir Stock Is Down Big This Week

Palantir posted strong Q3 results, but it wasn't enough for the market. Shares of Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) have lost ground following the company's third-quarter earnings release. The stock is down roughly 12.4% since last Friday's close as of 2 p.m. EST in today's session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) advanced 1.52% to $3,525.15 Friday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.72% to 4,682.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.50% to 36,100.31. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Amazon.com Inc. closed $247.93 below its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company reached on July 13th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms competitors on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.55% higher to $47.49 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of gains. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.20 below its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Vaxxinity enjoys warm Wall Street reception as stock trades 20% above IPO price

Vaxxinity Inc. started its public life with a big rally, as the Texas-based biotechnology company's stock was trading more 21.2% above its initial public offering price. The company said overnight that its IPO of 6.0 million shares, down from previous expectations of a 6.7-million share offering, priced at $13 a share, below the expected range of between $14 and $16 a share. The stock's first trade was at $16.90 at 11:52 a.m. Eastern for 263,126 shares. At that price, the company was valued at about $2.12 billion. The stock has since pared some gains, and was recently trading up 20.0% at $15.60. The stock's bullish opening occurred on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 1.1% in afternoon trading, while the S&P 500 rose 0.2%.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Netflix Inc. stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) rallied 1.65% to $657.58 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. Netflix Inc. closed $33.39 short of its 52-week high ($690.97), which the company achieved on October 29th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Amazon.com Inc. stock underperforms Thursday when compared to competitors

Shares of Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) sank 0.27% to $3,472.50 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.06% to 4,649.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.44% to 35,921.23. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Amazon.com Inc. closed $300.58 short of its 52-week high ($3,773.08), which the company achieved on July 13th.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

Markets Mixed, Dow Down 3 Straight Days; RIDE Reports Q3

DIS - Free Report) Disney also weighed on the S&P 500 today, which finished in the green today but only by a smidge. The Nasdaq, on momentum strength from. closed up +0.52%, and the small-cap Russell 2000 won thec day, +0.82%. Singles Day in China was today, November 11th, as...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Bounced Back Today

Shares of semiconductor specialist Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) were trading more than 2% higher as of 11:10 a.m. EST Thursday, lifted by a chorus of price target hikes from Wall Street analysts. Over the past 48 hours, reports StreetInsider.com, no fewer than four institutions' analysts have chimed in with higher estimates of...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 Cannabis Stocks That Could Double in the Next 5 Years

Investors who buy individual stocks aim to outpace the broader markets over a period of time. But doing so requires a ton of expertise, patience, and foresight to understand long-term trends. Canadian cannabis stocks touched record highs soon after marijuana was legalized in Canada at the federal level. But these companies have grossly underperformed the broader markets in the last three years.
STOCKS

