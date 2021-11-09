CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP lawmakers approve redistricting maps over opposition

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZyeOf_0cqhBAvL00
1 of 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Republican Utah lawmakers gave an early nod of approval Monday to redistricting maps that further carve up Democratic-leaning Salt Lake County, despite urging from a crowd of frustrated people to choose districts drawn by a voter-approved independent body.

Many speakers argued the lawmaker-drawn maps were aimed at further diluting the political voice of those who live in and around the state capital, a process known broadly as gerrymandering. Lawmakers, though, said their districts are aimed at reflecting the state as a whole by including both urban and rural voters.

Many people speaking at a legislative hearing, though, said putting Salt Lake County into four districts rather than the three it’s currently in would further drown out dissenting voices. Utah is overall a reliably Republican state, but its 4th Congressional district has flipped between Republicans and Democrats. The lawmaker-drawn maps are generally considered to make that district more reliably conservative.

“It looks like a group of people who want to retain control continue to refuse to respect the will of the people,” said Ogden resident David Timmerman, one of dozens of people who spoke against the maps.

Lawmakers, though, said they had traveled the state and taken “many hours” of public input.

“We’ve made decisions that we think best reflects the will of the people that we are elected to represent,” said Republican Representative Paul Ray. A handful of people spoke in favor of the maps drawn by lawmakers who are constitutionally tasked with the redistricting process.

Over the coming days, the GOP-dominated state Legislature is expected to formally adopt new maps for Congressional districts, as well as the state Legislature and school board, during a special session.

Ahead of that once-a-decade process, voters in 2018 narrowly approved the creation of the Utah Independent Redistricting Commission to draw nonpartisan political districts. That body worked for three years and then drew district maps for lawmakers to consider: three choices for each type of office.

But lawmakers are under no obligation to choose one of those maps, and also drew their own set of district maps.

Those were unveiled late Friday, less than three days before the only public hearing on those proposals. That short timeline was also a point of frustration for many speakers and a group of community and business leaders who spoke out before the hearing Monday.

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Opposition to Nevada Democrats’ proposed congressional and state legislative district boundary lines came on strong Saturday as lawmakers held the first public hearing and received direct input on the political maps that could be used in elections for the next decade. The proposed congressional and state legislature maps were heard in a joint committee hearing […] The post Strange bedfellows emerge in opposition to Democrats’ redistricting scheme appeared first on Nevada Current.
POLITICS
thenevadaindependent.com

Democrats’ redistricting maps pass first hurdle despite activist, GOP complaints

Nevada lawmakers began advancing legislation drawing new congressional and legislative districts on Saturday, despite a chorus of criticism from both advocates for minority communities and Republican lawmakers. On the second day of the special session, legislators held a joint hearing on the session’s main attraction — SB1, the bill setting...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Albany Herald

Georgia lawmakers pass Republican-backed House redistricting map

ATLANTA — The Republican-led Georgia House of Representatives has adopted new boundaries for the state’s 180 House districts. After nearly two hours of debate, the House approved a map proposed by GOP leadership 99-79, voting mostly along party lines. The General Assembly redraws Georgia’s legislative and congressional district lines each...
GEORGIA STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin GOP OKs redistricting maps as Dems can’t agree

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The Republican-controlled Wisconsin Legislature has given final approval to the GOP’s redistricting plans, after maps proposed by a nonpartisan commission were lambasted by several Democrats. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who promoted the maps drawn up by the People’s Maps Commission, has promised to veto the GOP...
WISCONSIN STATE
Marietta Daily Journal

Georgia Senate approves new legislative district map

(The Center Square) – The Georgia Senate approved a new legislative map for state Senate districts Tuesday despite strong opposition from Democrats and loads of criticism. The Senate voted, 34-21, to approve the proposed map. However, residents and advocates have urged lawmakers to give the public more time to review it. Democrats said the map doesn't "appropriately" consider the demographics of the state. Some Democrats also accused Republican map drafters of partisan gerrymandering.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Gerrymandering#Salt Lake City#Gop#Ap#Democratic#Congressional#Republicans#Democrats
KUTV

Utah Legislative Redistricting Committee votes to approve congressional redistricting maps

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's Legislative Redistricting Committee voted Monday to approve congressional redistricting maps. In the more than five hour meeting, the committee discussed the congressional maps, state house and senate maps, and school board maps. At times, the room was packed with people there to give public comment. One concern echoed by a number of people was the splitting of cities or counties.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Marietta Daily Journal

GOP legislative maps draw scrutiny during redistricting committee meeting

ATLANTA – The new legislative maps Georgia Republicans proposed this week are fair and provide multiple opportunities for minority representation, the chairman of the state Senate’s Reapportionment and Redistricting Committee said Thursday. But advocates for voting rights and minority groups attacked both the content and timing of the maps during...
ATLANTA, GA
La Crosse Tribune

WisEye Morning Minute: Senate Committee Passes GOP Redistricting Maps

On Thursday, the Senate Committee on Government Operations, Legal Review and Consumer Protection held an executive session on Senate Bills 621 and 622 relating to legislative and congressional redistricting. This segment features Committee Chair Sen. Duey Stroebel (R-Saukville) and Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) debating Senate Bill 621 before passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
wvxu.org

Ohio GOP lawmakers unveil Congressional map proposals

State Republican lawmakers are introducing two proposals, one from the House and one from the Senate, for new Congressional district maps. The roll-out comes with confusion over how exactly the maps break down, with voter rights groups arguing a lack of transparency in the process. The maps were presented during...
OHIO STATE
News On 6

Lawmakers Release Final Draft Of Congressional Redistricting Maps

Every 10 years, lawmakers are tasked with redrawing the state’s legislative and congressional voting districts. Every time district maps are redrawn, there are questions about who benefits from where the new lines are drawn. It is policy in Oklahoma to have state lawmakers redistrict the state map. Andy Moore is...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

647K+
Followers
346K+
Post
296M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy