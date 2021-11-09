Ask The Expert: Who can get sued for the Astroworld tragedy?

The lawsuits are already starting, after that tragedy in Houston at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. So far, there are more than a dozen suits against Travis Scott and Live Nation, after eight people died and hundreds were hurt over the weekend.

On Ask The Expert, Shaun Naidoo, an attorney in Dallas, joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the liability cases that are flowing out of this.

