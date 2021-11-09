CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask The Expert: Who can get sued for the Astroworld tragedy?

By David Rancken, Kristin Diaz
 5 days ago

The lawsuits are already starting, after that tragedy in Houston at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival. So far, there are more than a dozen suits against Travis Scott and Live Nation, after eight people died and hundreds were hurt over the weekend.

On Ask The Expert, Shaun Naidoo, an attorney in Dallas, joined the KRLD Afternoon News to discuss the liability cases that are flowing out of this.

Everyday on the KRLD Afternoon News, we ask the experts what you want to know. Send us your questions or topic suggestions to Questions@krld.com. Hear the answer at 4:40 p.m.

