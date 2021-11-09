CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
11/8 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, build for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, latest for RK-Bro and A.J. Styles & Omos, more

Pro Wrestling Torch
 5 days ago

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. Backstage Correspondent(s): Sarah Schreiber, Kevin Patrick. Tonight after the show, join PWTorch.com founder and editor Wade Keller and I to...

www.pwtorch.com

wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Star Loses Title (And More) Over The Weekend

I hope she kept the receipt. Wrestlers are a weird breed as they have a lot of things to keep track of every day. In addition to being in the ring, they are required to go from one town to the next multiple times a week while mainly living in and out of hotels. That can be rather difficult to manage, and now something has gone wrong that was not even the wrestler’s fault.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Becky Lynch Reacts To Fan Calling Her Baby Cute During WWE RAW

Becky Lynch was absent from WWE television since May of last year but that changed after she made her shocking return at WWE SummerSlam. Her return was a controversial one after she decimated Bianca Belair to win the Smackdown Women’s title in 26 seconds. It seems Lynch had the perfect response for a recent fan video.
WWE
Bleacher Report

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan Set for WWE Raw Women's Title Match

Liv Morgan won a Fatal 5-Way match to become the No. 1 contender for Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch. LIV MORGAN WINS!<a href="https://twitter.com/YaOnlyLivvOnce?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@YaOnlyLivvOnce</a> has earned an opportunity to challenge <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WWERaw?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WWERaw</a> Women's Champion <a href="https://twitter.com/BeckyLynchWWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BeckyLynchWWE</a>! <a href="https://t.co/WsgsEt9EW7">pic.twitter.com/WsgsEt9EW7</a>. Morgan outlasted Carmella, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Queen Zelina. She tied Carmella...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Becky Lynch Is Open To Reuniting With Seth Rollins On WWE TV

Becky Lynch has been paired with her real life husband, Seth Rollins, in 2019 on WWE television and she was recently asked during an interview with Wrestlingac.com’s YouTube channel about the possibility of that happening again. The question was asked about a possible mixed tag team match that would see...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Results – Becky Lynch Defends, No DQ Match, Austin Theory, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the Dunkin Donuts Center in Providence, RI. – Tonight’s WWE RAW opens up with a video package for the RAW Women’s Title match. We’re live on the USA Network from the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island. Bianca Belair is warming up as Sarah Schreiber approaches her for comments. She goes on about the rivalry with RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and says no match is bigger than a match for the strap. Belair heads to the ring as her music starts up.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Lynch vs. Belair, Big E vs. Owens

A Raw Women's Championship match kicked off last night's Raw, while the WWE Champion was in non-title action in the main event. Becky Lynch retained her Raw Women's Championship against Bianca Belair after cheating to get the win. When Belair was going for the KOD, Lynch held onto the top turnbuckle and ripped the turnbuckle pad off. Lynch then sent Belair into the exposed buckle and rolled her up to get the win while holding onto her tights.
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

The Raw Women's Championship will be on the line as Becky Lynch defends against Bianca Belair tonight. WWE has announced that Lynch and Belair's title match will be kicking off tonight's Raw. At SummerSlam, Lynch defeated Belair for the SmackDown Women’s title in 27 seconds. Their rematch at Extreme Rules ended in a no contest when Sasha Banks got involved. Lynch then pinned Banks to defeat Banks and Belair in a triple threat title match at Crown Jewel.
WWE
fightful.com

WWE RAW Results for 11/8/21 Seth Rollins vs Kevin Owens

Good evening Fight Fans, and welcome to our coverage for tonight's edition of WWE RAW!. - Kevin Owens and Big E talk backstage after E attacked Kevin last week after their match ahead of Kevin's match against Seth Rollins later tonight. - Seth Rollins comes out to the ring ahead...
WWE
PWMania

Kevin Owens Mentions WWE Contract Expiring On RAW?

There were a few interesting lines during Kevin Owens’ in-ring promo on tonight’s WWE RAW episode. Owens interrupted an in-ring segment with WWE Champion Big E and #1 contender Seth Rollins, which was done to set up tonight’s non-title main event between Owens and Big E. During the promo, Owens talked about how he gives it all in the ring, and while he can’t remember the last time it worked out for him, he will continue to give it his all, whether it’s for 3 more months or 3 more years.
WWE
ComicBook

Kevin Owens Turns Heel to Close Out WWE Raw

Kevin Owens closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by attacking Big E and screaming like a madman following his loss against Seth Rollins. The episode started with Owens once again trying to get E to forgive him for what happened in their match a week prior, all while Rollins went around telling various members of the locker room that Owens should never be trusted. Things finally reached a boiling point in the main event when Rollins beat KO via count-out when Owens' path outside the ring was briefly blocked by E (sitting at ringside). Owens then finally snapped, attacking E and nailing him with a powerbomb on the ring apron.
WWE
411mania.com

411’s WWE RAW Talk Report: Becky Lynch is Done with Bianca, Finn Balor Praises Chad Gable

-We start where we ended with Big E getting the win over Kevin Owens in the Main Event of RAW. Big E drops KO with The Big Ending after the match. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to WWE HQ and she is joined by Matt Camp. She wonders why Big E had to drop KO after the match and Camp brings up KO pretending to want to join New Day when Big E was injured. Camp puts over Big E and the matches he has won since becoming WWE Champion.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

11/5 WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT: Jaxson Ryker vs. Cedric Alexander, Liv Morgan vs. Tamina, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The women locked up and Tamina shoved Morgan to the mat with ease. Morgan slowly acknowledged this power display and got to her feet, only to be shoved down again, this time face-first. Tamina fired Morgan into a corner. Morgan sidestepped a rushing Tamina, then climbed to the top rope and nailed a high cross body before covering for two.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE RAW News – Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch Feud In The Works?, New RKBro Theme Song

During this week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan appeared to challenge Becky Lynch for her RAW Women’s Championship. After Lynch retained her title against Bianca Belair during the opening match on RAW, Lynch was later seen being interviewed backstage and Morgan came up to confront her. You can check out...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Liv Morgan Confronts Becky Lynch on Raw, RKBro Gets Remixed Theme

– Liv Morgan stepped to Becky Lynch on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Following her title retention against Bianca Belair on tonight’s show, Lynch was interviewed backstage and Morgan walked in to confront her, as you can see below:. – RKBro got a remixed theme song, as you can check...
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE RAW HITS & MISSES 11/8: Hot start for Rollins and Owens, Big E and Chad Gable tease a gem, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Due to a major Comcast outage, I wasn’t able to watch Monday Night Raw on my DVR like usual, so I had to watch the edited version on Hulu. So, this Hits & Misses is based on what I was able to watch. Segments which were edited out include the 24/7 title match, the two appearances by Austin Theory, and parts of the longer matches.
WWE

