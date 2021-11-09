11/8 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW REPORT: Hazelwood’s alt-perspective on Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins, build for Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan, latest for RK-Bro and A.J. Styles & Omos, more

Kevin Owens closed out this week's Monday Night Raw by attacking Big E and screaming like a madman following his loss against Seth Rollins. The episode started with Owens once again trying to get E to forgive him for what happened in their match a week prior, all while Rollins went around telling various members of the locker room that Owens should never be trusted. Things finally reached a boiling point in the main event when Rollins beat KO via count-out when Owens' path outside the ring was briefly blocked by E (sitting at ringside). Owens then finally snapped, attacking E and nailing him with a powerbomb on the ring apron.

WWE ・ 5 DAYS AGO