It was just their first win of the season, but the scene in the Jacksonville Jaguars' (1-5) locker room following their victory against Miami in London resembled that of a team that won a playoff game. The Seattle Seahawks (2-5) have had a very different feeling in their locker room after three straight losses. Seattle has had to make due with significant injuries to starting QB Russell Wilson and RB Chris Carson, but the defense has improved every week since the beginning of the season. Conversely, Jaguars' QB Trevor Lawrence has also improved after his first few weeks, but something has to give when the two meet on Sunday. You may be able to stream Jaguars vs. Seahawks on Paramount+.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO