As the dust settles after Glasgow, the world needs to face a difficult truth: 1.5C is in intensive care, and we’ve got 12 months to show we can save it. Cop26 made modest progress in tackling the climate crisis, but modest progress is not the transformation we need.So what do we do between now and the world retaking its climate exam at Cop27 in Egypt? The UK remains the Cop president for the next year, and we have to learn the lessons of what we didn’t succeed in doing in Glasgow. That starts with recognising that every major emitter...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 32 MINUTES AGO