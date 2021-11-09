CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ye Sir: Kanye West Seeks To Squash Drake Beef As J. Prince Looks On, Twitter Reacts

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sMvKY_0cqh6LUE00

Source: @jprincerespect / Instagram

It’s clear that Drake owns plenty of real estate in the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s mind if you listened to the latter’s infamous Drink Champs interview . But in a turn of events that no one saw coming, the Chicago rapper artist is seen requesting that he and the 6 God squash their beef by inviting him to the stage at an upcoming show in December.

The clip in question was posted by J. Prince, who took to Instagram to reveal that he had met with Kanye West for a sit down. It’s common knowledge that the Rap-a-Lot Records founder and certified OG is a staunch supporter of Drake. So no doubt Drizzy, and Ye slandering the man every chance he go, was the topic of conversation.

According to Prince, he got the word from Larry Hoover to get word to Ye that it was time to dead the animus. “I met with Ye to pass on the message from my brother Larry Hoover who said he would like to see peace between the two of them,” wrote Prince in the caption of the video, detailing the meeting he had with Ye at Rothko Chapel in Houston. “Ye received this well and said thanks because he never had anyone that sat him down and explained things to him the way I did. I’m looking forward to all of us working together in unison to elevate our communities around the world.”

West has been working with Hoover’s son, Larry Hoover Jr., to get the jailed founder of Chicago’s Gangster Disciples, who is currently serving a life sentence, freed.

“I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth with myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest,” says Ye, seeming reading a prepared statement from his phone. “I’m asking Drake on December 7th to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year. Live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover.”

Prince is seen standing to the left of Ye, and only says “Beautiful” at its confusion.

Considering the vibes, Twitter has a lot of opinions on the matter. Since we have nothing but respect for J. Prince, we’ll leave it at that, but peep some of the more interesting reactions in the gallery.

Hey, there’s nothing wrong with more peace among artists in Hip-Hop, ever.

This story is developing.

HipHopWired

HipHopWired

