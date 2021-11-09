CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia sheriff’s deputy dies from shooting days earlier

The Associated Press
HOSCHTON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia sheriff’s deputy died Monday from a gunshot wound she received when responding to a domestic dispute, according to authorities.

WAGA-TV reported the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identified the deputy as Lena Nicole Marshall.

Authorities said Marshall was shot Friday night after responding to a 911 call from a home about a domestic situation. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the homeowners sought to remove a woman from their home who didn’t live there.

The sheriff’s office said when deputies arrived, the woman — Hoschton resident Jessica Worsham — pulled out a gun, fired at the deputies and struck Marshall, who was then hospitalized. The second deputy returned fire and killed Worsham, the sheriff’s office said.

The GBI is conducting an independent investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.

