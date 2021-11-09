Here are 4 ways to increase your bank account’s balance as stimulus checks become less likely

Some people work fulltime but still don’t make enough to cover their finances.

Many Americans are living paycheck to paycheck while making money on the side.

Many end up cutting their costs every month, while others do things on the side to earn extra cash.

Here are some wats people make money on the side and still manage to have time for themselves

Some choose food delivery services. One option is DoorDash, which makes it so you can choose when you want to deliver food. This way you can choose which hours to work and how many without a preset requirement.

Drivers make between $2 and $10 dollars per order.

Another way people make money is through surveys. Many sites people choose are Branded Surveys, Survey Junkie, and Swagbucks.

Branded pays between $1 and $5 per survey and they take around 15 minutes to complete. Swagbucks pays between $5 and $10 per hour for surveys, and Survey Junkie pays with points depending on the survey. Some are worth 7,500 points which is equal to $75.

Cashback is a great way to earn money as well, and places like Rakuten and Ibotta will give you money for signing up.

You’ll earn rebates for purchases like groceries, and credit cards offer cashback as well.

Writing is another way to make easy money if it’s something you enjoy.

Websites like Copyhackers will pay $300 to $1,000 per blog post.

Narratively will pay between $300 and $400 per article.

Textbroker pays by word count up to .7 cents per word.

