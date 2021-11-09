CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, MI

Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer near Pullman

By Rachel Van Gilder
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q7fGY_0cqh6EJ900

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed when his bike hit a deer in rural Allegan County Saturday night.

The motorcyclist was identified by authorities Monday as Jace Paul Singh, 22.

The crash happened around on 109th Avenue near 66th Street in Casco Township, west of the community of Pullman.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies called there around 10 p.m. Saturday found Singh had hit a deer. He sustained fatal injuries.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WOOD TV8

Crash injures 4 teens in Ionia

OTISCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver and 3 other teenagers were taken to the hospital after hitting a tree head-on Saturday night. At around 9 p.m. on Saturday Ionia County Sheriff’s deputies were called out to a single-car crash on Fred Meijer Rail Trail near North Whites Bridge Road and 5 Mile Road.  Police […]
OTISCO TOWNSHIP, MI
WOOD TV8

Woman in serious condition after crashing into telephone pole

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is in serious condition after a car crashes into a telephone pole in Kalamazoo. At 12:16 a.m. Kalamazoo Public Safety Officers responded to a report of a single car crash into a telephone pole on the 2100 block of Portage Street. They found a severely damaged car with […]
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Casco Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Accidents
Allegan County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Allegan County, MI
Casco Township, MI
Accidents
City
Pullman, MI
City
Casco Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Allegan County, MI
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Weather#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Accidents
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy