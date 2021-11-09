Motorcyclist killed in crash with deer near Pullman

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A motorcyclist was killed when his bike hit a deer in rural Allegan County Saturday night.

The motorcyclist was identified by authorities Monday as Jace Paul Singh, 22.

The crash happened around on 109th Avenue near 66th Street in Casco Township, west of the community of Pullman.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said deputies called there around 10 p.m. Saturday found Singh had hit a deer. He sustained fatal injuries.

