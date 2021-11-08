Tom Brady on Aaron Rodgers: ‘Far be it from me to tell anyone what to put in their body’

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, talks with Bucs quarterback Tom Brady after a regular-season game last season in Tampa. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

TAMPA — Tom Brady had COVID-19 following the Super Bowl 55 boat parade in February and still got the vaccine — just like every one of his fellow Bucs players.

He certainly is meticulous about what he puts into his body as the co-author of The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance.

But one day after watching Green Bay fall to the Chiefs without Aaron Rodgers — who tested positive for COVID-19 and has lost sponsorships for his comments on the vaccine — Brady didn’t want to weigh in on the Packers’ unvaccinated quarterback.

“I’m not commenting on Aaron Rodgers’ personal situation,” Brady said on his Let’s Go! podcast. “Far be it for me to tell anyone what to put in their body. But by the way, The TB12 Method is available in paperback wherever nutritional books are sold and I’ll leave it at that.”

Brady was asked by host Jim Gray if he was reading a prepared statement. “Nope, just thought about it and obviously that’s how I feel and that’s all I’m going to say.”

Brady confirmed to the Tampa Bay Times in August that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and still took the vaccine when it was available.

For Brady, it’s as much a matter of competitive advantage as anything. Vaccinated players have fewer protocols at home and on the road and a better chance to returning to the team quickly if they are infected.

Brady predicted that COVID-19 would be a big story in the NFL again this season and Rodgers proved him right.

“Every week and we’re trying to prevent the spread of it,” Brady said. “We’ve missed some players this year. Other teams have missed some players this year. I hope everyone stays safe. I think that’s the important part in all of it.”

