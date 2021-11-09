CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen shot in drive-by near Bronx high school: police

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A male teen was shot outside of a Bronx high school Monday afternoon right around the time of dismissal, police said.

The 17-year-old victim was shot in his leg around 2:45 p.m. by an assailant in a passing car near the corner of Bathgate Avenue and East Fordham Road — right near Theodore Roosevelt High School in the Belmont area, police said.

It was not immediately clear if the teen attended the high school.

The victim was transported to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

