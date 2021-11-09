US Forecast

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huron Daily Tribune
 5 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;59;35;57;43;Partly sunny;SSW;4;82%;55%;2. Albuquerque, NM;71;45;69;44;Partial sunshine;N;4;24%;0%;4. Anchorage, AK;29;18;25;17;Clouding up, cold;E;4;66%;3%;1. Asheville, NC;69;38;74;41;Sunny and warm;NW;4;46%;5%;3. Atlanta, GA;73;41;74;45;Mostly sunny, nice;SW;4;47%;2%;4. Atlantic City, NJ;65;46;65;54;Plenty of sun;W;7;66%;5%;3. Austin, TX;77;57;78;61;Clouds and...

The Independent

‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
24/7 Wall St.

This State Is About to Get Hit Hard by Drought

Drought conditions in some of the Western states are as bad as they have been in recorded history. The U.S. Drought Monitor measures conditions across the country, and the worst level of drought exists in large portions of California, Washington, and Oregon. Colorado and Montana have been hit hard. The worst situation is in Nevada. […]
Huron Daily Tribune

4 people killed in plane crash on Michigan's Beaver Island

BEAVER ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Four of five people on a commuter plane died Saturday afternoon when it crashed on an island in Lake Michigan, authorities said. The plane went down at an airport on Beaver Island, located west of Mackinaw City, according to the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office. The...
Huron Daily Tribune

New Mexico clears way for boosters amid rise in COVID cases

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico is opening access to vaccine booster shots to all adults, responding to surging rates of infection that state health officials are partly linking to waning immunity among the vaccinated. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday signed an executive order expanding eligibility for COVID-19 booster...
