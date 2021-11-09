Former Oakland County priest pleads guilty to sexually abusing teens in the '70s

(WWJ) -- A former Oakland County priest has pleaded guilty to two charges of criminal sexual conduct stemming from allegations dating back to the 1970s.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s Office announced Monday 79-year-old Gary Berthiaume, who had been sent to trial back in July on two charges, has pleaded guilty to those charges, as well as one count of gross indecency.

All charges stem from allegations of abuse in the ‘70s, involving three different victims who were between 13 and 15 years old at the time.

Berthiaume was a priest at St. Joseph church in Wyandotte and Our Lady of Sorrows in Farmington at the time

The criminal sexual conduct charges carry a sentence of up to 15 years in prison, while the gross indecency charge is a five year felony.

Sentencing is set for Dec. 20.

"This plea secures long-awaited justice for those who bravely came forward with their stories,” Nessel said, per a press release. “My clergy abuse investigation team continues to work tirelessly to reach similar outcomes in our additional cases.”

Ned McGrath with the Archdiocese of Detroit tells WWJ Berthiaume left the archdiocese in the late '70s or early '80s before he "bounced around in the dioceses of Cleveland and Joliet."

McGrath says he was ultimately laicized, or returned to the lay state, meaning he was no longer an ordained priest. Berthiaume has been on the Archdiocese of Detroit's list of removed or restricted priests since it was first created.

Nessel’s office says their clergy abuse investigation, which began in October 2018, has led to charges against 11 people so far. More information on those cases can be found on the AG’s website.