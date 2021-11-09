SUNY Oneonta celebrates families new to higher education

SUNY Oneonta joined colleges and universities across the nation Monday in recognizing and highlighting the achievements of first-generation students, faculty, staff and alumni in observance of the annual National First-Generation College Celebration, according to a media release from the college.

The college also announced its establishment of a chapter of Alpha Alpha Alpha (Tri-Alpha), the national honor society for first-generation students. SUNY Oneonta’s first group of honorees will be inducted in spring 2022.

"At in-person campus events and across the college’s website and social media accounts, SUNY Oneonta recognized and celebrated first-generation students and graduates for their hard work and resiliency," the release said. "The day was an opportunity to educate the campus community on the systemic barriers plaguing higher education and the supports needed for first-generation students to access, and succeed at, college."

“Ensuring equitable access to a quality education is of the utmost importance to me and many others at SUNY Oneonta,” college President Alberto Cardelle said in the release. “Thirty-five percent of our enrolled students are the first in their families to attend college, as were so many of our faculty, staff and alumni. This is an important community to spotlight and celebrate.”

The college created a special web page with academic and financial aid information and resources, and short profiles of more than 25 SUNY Oneonta first-generation students, faculty, staff and alumni, according to the release.

The National First-Generation College Celebration initiative was launched in 2017 by the Council for Opportunity in Education and the Center for First-Generation Student Success to commemorate the anniversary of the signing of the Higher Education Act of 1965. The legislation was intended to help level the playing field for Americans from minority and low-income backgrounds and, among other actions, created federal grants and loan programs to help students finance their educations, the release said.

“Being a first-generation college student to me means being a trailblazer,” said Bel Mendoza, a media studies and theatre major from New Berlin. “I am making my own path for myself and not just following in the footsteps of somebody else, which makes my life all the more interesting."

Sean Shannon, assistant professor of law at SUNY Oneonta and a member of the Class of 1989, said he and his twin sister attended SUNY Oneonta together as first-generation students, and the experience afforded them “tremendous opportunities during and after graduation.”

“Yes, college opened up doors professionally after graduation, but more importantly, the intellectual and personal journey that a college education affords is incalculable,” Shannon said. “The courses at SUNY Oneonta planted the intellectual seeds that a life of the mind was possible and provided me with the opportunity to earn a law degree, become an attorney, and ultimately earn a Ph.D. and return to SUNY Oneonta to teach.”

Judy Palais, a Class of 1981 alumna who is employed as an internal communications writer at Summit Health, said the SUNY system was the most affordable option for her, having worked to save money in high school and qualifying for financial aid.

“Oneonta’s size, commitment to excellence, and the sense of community welcomed me,” she said. “I wanted to move forward toward a career and make my parents proud of me making the most of what was offered. I saw that there were some limits to their earning power, and I believed that a college degree could be the ticket to the rest of my professional life if I put 100% effort in from the start. … My degree led to a 20-year career in book publishing, and 20 years and counting in corporate communications. That Oneonta degree truly did become the ticket to the rest of my life.”