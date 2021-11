Homecoming is a wonderful time of the year where alumni come back to the university and partake in the long-standing traditions with the current students as one collective community. It’s a time for all Volunteers to feel connected with their school through games and events throughout the Homecoming week. Most of the events, though, revolve around the Greek organizations on campus with the only eligible participants being the fraternities and sororities. This leaves out a large portion of the student body, creating a separation in what is otherwise a unifying time.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO