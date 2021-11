The big high school sports news over the weekend didn’t happen on the Peninsula or even in the Bay Area. This story, which has none gone national, happened a six-hour drive south in Southern California. That’s where Inglewood High School hung a 106-0 loss on Morningside High School. It was a game that saw Inglewood quarterback, Justyn Martin, who announced his commitment to UCLA earlier in the week, go out to prove why he is a Division I recruit by lighting up the obviously undermanned Morningside team to the tune of 13 touchdown passes.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO