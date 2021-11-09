Three honored for service to older residents

Three community volunteers from Otsego County were recently honored by the New York State Office for the Aging for their service to older adults and others in the community.

According to a NYSOFA media release, Michael and Carole Lachance of Fly Creek, and Gary Ray of West Edmeston were nominated by the Otsego County Office for the Aging for recognition at NYSOFA’s annual Older New Yorkers’ Day celebration.

The virtual celebration premiered Nov. 5 on social media, with a video presentation featuring about 90 honorees from around the state, along with remarks from state officials.

According to the release, Michael and Carole Lachance established the Cooperstown Senior Community Center in 2018, creating a social and educational space for older adults. During the COVID-19 pandemic, as older adults faced new levels of social isolation, they developed a daily newsletter to keep people connected, created a telephone reassurance project and obtained a grant to install an air filtration system in the community center so it could host seniors safely.

Ray serves as president of the fire department and commissioner for the West Edmeston Fire District. He is also an ambulance squad driver. This past year, he helped save two lives in the community, quickly responding to start CPR until other support could arrive, the release said.

Tamie Reed, director of the Otsego County Office for the Aging, said: "Michael Lachance, Carol Lachance and Gary Ray are outstanding examples of volunteerism and altruism in our community, providing vital help so their peers — and others — can overcome social isolation to stay safe. As we look around our community at volunteer fire departments, libraries, community centers, civic organizations, food pantries and youth activities, we see older faces. We see activities, events, services and programs that would truly not exist if it weren’t for the older adults who dedicate their time to lead and sustain them. We are indebted to these volunteers and it is an honor to recognize them."

New York State Office for the Aging Director Greg Olsen said: “Older adults contribute mightily to their communities. These individuals are a great reason why New York lives up to its designation as an age-friendly state – the first in the nation to receive this distinction. Older New Yorkers not only help their peers in the same age group, but also families and youths as well, with a level of voluntary contribution that is unmatched by any other demographic group. We are so proud to celebrate their incredible contributions. We thank them for their wisdom, their talents, their mentorship, and their service.”

Throughout New York State, more than 935,000 individuals age 55 or older contribute about 495 million hours of service to their communities annually, the release said. That translates into an annual economic output of $13.8 billion.

People over the age of 50 also account for the majority of volunteering, philanthropy and donation activities in the U.S. Older New Yorkers and Baby Boomers make up 63 percent — $379 billion — of all the household income generated in New York state, according to the release.