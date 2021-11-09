CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County Reports 412 New Cases of COVID-19, 9 More Deaths

By Elizabeth Ireland
 5 days ago
A lab technician labels COVID-19 test swabs before processing. Photo by Anne Wernikoff for CalMatters

San Diego County reported 412 new cases of COVID-19 and nine additional virus-related deaths Monday.

Monday’s data increased the county’s cumulative coronavirus total to 375,243 cases since the pandemic began, with the death toll increasing to 4,259.

There were 277 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county as of Monday, a decrease of six from Sunday, according to the latest state figures. Of those, 78 people were in intensive care, up two from the previous day.

A total of 10,943 new tests were reported to the county on Monday, and the percentage of new positive cases over the past week was 3.1%, according to the county health department.

The number of county residents who have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine is now nearly 2.55 million — or 90.9% of residents 12 and older. More than 2.31 million, or 82.4% of that cohort, are fully vaccinated.

A list of vaccination locations and more information is available at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

City News Service contributed to this article.

