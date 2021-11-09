CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hosting Thanksgiving? Grocery bill could have you counting your pennies

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sareen Habeshian, Kimberly Cheng
 5 days ago

(KTLA) — If you’re hosting Thanksgiving, you might notice a bump in the grocery bill this year due to a number of factors, including inflation, labor shortages, supply chain issues, weather, and rising transportation costs.

Jim Cascone, the owner of Farmer’s Market Poultry in Los Angeles, said he ordered everything way in advance this year including the same number of turkeys as last year in the hopes of meeting customer demand.

“My costs went up 8-15% and depending on the type of bird you’re looking for,” he said. “If you’re looking for organic or heirloom or heritage … the price is a little bit more.”

How to host unvaccinated guests at Thanksgiving

Higher prices are being seen across the board, and based on September data, the consumer price index jumped from the same time year.

“If we look specifically at what we call food at home, which is your grocery store prices, that’s up 4.5%,” said Steve Reed, senior economist with the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The largest increase is in the categories of meats, poultry, fish and eggs, he said.

“That index is up 10.5% for the last 12 months,” Reed said, adding that the index for beef and veal went up 17.6%.

And for poultry specifically, that’s up 6.1%, based on September data.

Cost of Thanksgiving may have you crying in your cranberries

Brooke Stiles, a Chino resident, said she has been avoiding buying such products.

“I don’t buy fresh meats as much anymore, mostly because of how expensive it is,” she said.

Torrance resident Eli Handy said it’s tradition for him to cook Thanksgiving dinner, and a bump in the bill won’t change that.

“Just like everyone else, yes,” he said when asked if he’s concerned about the prices going up. “However, it’s all about family. It’s all about coming together.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

