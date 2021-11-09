CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resume of Phillies MVP finalist Bryce Harper; is it enough to win?

By Jay Sorgi
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — As Cy Young finalist Zack Wheeler led the Philadelphia Phillies on the mound in their unexpected chase for a postseason berth, so did Bryce Harper at the plate.

Harper has been named one of three finalists for the 2021 National League MVP by Major League Baseball, along with the Washington Nationals' Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis.

Harper hit .309 (seventh in MLB) with 35 home runs and 84 RBI, with 101 runs scored.

The Phillies star led the National League in doubles (42), slugging percentage (.615), and OPS (1.044).

Harper won the 2015 National League MVP with the Nationals before coming to Philadelphia in 2019.

Harper finished 4th in MLB offensive war with 6.5, trailing both Tatis (7.3, first) and Soto (6.8, second) in that category.

Tatis also finished second in slugging percentage (.611) and fourth in OPS (.975), and he was also the only National League player to make the MLB top 10 in both home runs (42, fifth) and stolen bases (25, ninth).

Soto topped MLB in on-base percentage (.465) and was third in OPS (.999). He drew the most walks with 145 and was on base more than any other player with 304 times reaching safely.

Philadelphia, PA
