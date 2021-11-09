CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Governor calls Republican truck driver projected to dethrone NJ Senate president 'dangerous guy'

By Daniel Chaitin
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e57NC_0cqh2kDR00


New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy called Edward Durr, a little-known Republican truck driver projected to dethrone New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney, a "dangerous guy."

Citing news of Durr's past social media posts, including one with anti-Muslim content, the governor said on Friday he has no intention of welcoming the likes of Durr into the Legislature.

“This guy who is apparently winning is a dangerous guy,” Murphy said, adding later, "I want to be unequivocal: I do not welcome this in any way, shape, or form."

The race between Sweeney and Durr was called late Thursday morning by the Associated Press . There were roughly 2,000 votes between them with 100% of precincts reporting. Durr led by 32,742 votes, or 51.8%, while Sweeney trailed with 30,444, or 48.2%.

NEW JERSEY GOV. PHIL MURPHY ASSAILS GOP RIVAL FOR REFUSAL TO CONCEDE WITH 'NO MATHEMATICAL PATH FORWARD'

Durr apologized for his past social media commentary he says came "in the heat of the moment."Among the posts reported last week was one that said, "Mohammed was a pedophile! Islam is a false religion! Only fools follow Muslim teachings! It is a cult of hate!"

But Durr did not take kindly to Murphy's comments, claiming it is the Democratic governor who is the "dangerous" one.

“Murphy’s policies have made New Jersey the most-moved-out-of-state in the nation, closed one-third of our small businesses, and killed 10,000 nursing home residents,” Durr said, according to the New Jersey Globe . “The fact is, Phil Murphy is far more dangerous than I could ever be.”

“Nothing he has done has made New Jersey fairer or stronger,” Durr also said. “Unlike Murphy, I’m going to Trenton to help make New Jersey better for everyone in our state.”

There are parallels between the race in New Jersey's 3rd state Senate District and the gubernatorial contest: Neither candidate projected to lose has conceded.

Sweeney said last week he was not ready to accept defeat, noting results from Tuesday’s election were still coming in and citing "12,000 ballots recently found in one county."

He addressed that comment on Monday.

“I didn’t say they were found,” Sweeney said, according to NJ.com . “I said 12,000 votes came in to Camden County. My point is: Votes are coming in. I don’t know how many are coming in. I won’t know until today. But votes were coming in every day. Could there be a large number of votes? Could there be no votes? The point is: Just let us count the votes. I’ve earned that.”

With the deadline for receipt of timely mailed postmarked mail-in ballots to be counted set on Monday, Sweeney said he'll make an announcement about his future on Tuesday, according to the New Jersey Globe .

Murphy was declared the winner by a slim margin against Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday, but Ciattarelli so far has refused to concede .

"No one should be declaring victory or conceding the election until every legal vote is counted," he said in a video Thursday. He also noted "thousands" of provisional ballots and mail-in votes have yet to be counted.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Murphy's campaign released a memo on Monday that claimed with a lead of roughly 65,000 votes, there is "no mathematical path forward" for the Republican to win.

New Jersey has no automatic recall law, but a candidate can ask a judge for one within 17 days of Election Day. State law says a candidate must “believe that an error has been made,” but if the recount finds no major errors or reverses the result, the party that requested it has to pay up, according to the Washington Post .

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 353

TerYon
5d ago

Oh he will rock the boat for sure. That was the whole idea. But the Democrats will pull the same thing they pulled with Trump, calling him dangerous calling him the enemy calling him crazy etc. They don’t like these guys that don’t fit into their libby mold.

Reply(16)
379
k
5d ago

"politician" was never meant to be these elite douchebags , they were farmers and blacksmiths and yeah lawyers , but they didn't stay in politics for 40 years , they served and then went back to their lives , we need more truck drivers , fireman , plumbers to fix this broken system.

Reply(25)
311
John Gall
5d ago

Sorry maybe they are sick and tired of liberal career politicians!!!!I think it's great that someone else gets a chance to help run things instead of a political insider!!!Also that he didn't have to buy his way in!!!!

Reply(14)
261
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Washington State
Fox News

As New Jersey's Ciattarelli concedes, the GOP gubernatorial nominee vows to run again in four years

Ten days after New Jersey's extremely close gubernatorial election, Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli conceded to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy. But moments later Ciattarelli declared he plans to run again for Garden State governor in four years, saying "that is exactly my plan. I’ll be running for governor." Ciattarelli’s announcement elicited cheers from his supporters attending his news conference in his hometown of Raritan, New Jersey.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Republicans seek a U.S. Senate takeover in 2022 but struggle over candidates

The national environment could hardly look more favorable to Republicans one year before the midterm elections, with declining approval for President Biden, growing pessimism in the country and spiking prices for essentials like gasoline and milk. But Republican struggles to settle on candidates have left some wondering whether the party...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Maryland’s lone Republican congressman could be ousted under one proposed map offered by legislative commission

Maryland’s redistricting commission drafted a new map with the potential to oust the state’s lone Republican member of Congress, one of four proposed redistricting plans that shuffle some voters ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The four options, released late Tuesday by the Maryland Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission, redraw the...
MARYLAND STATE
New Jersey Globe

Scutari wins senate presidency, set to replace Sweeney in January

As expected, Senate Democrats today selected Nicholas Scutari, the longtime chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, as the next Senate President. Scutari, who must still go through the formality of a Senate reorganization vote on January 11, will become the first new Senate President in twelve years. He’ll replace Steve Sweeney, the longest-serving legislative leader in New Jersey history, who will depart after 20 years in the Senate following his loss to Republican Edward Durr on November 2.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Steve Sweeney
New Jersey Monitor

Jack Ciattarelli concedes NJ governor’s race, but plans to run again in 4 years

After 10 days of counting ballots, Republican Jack Ciattarelli conceded the race for governor Friday afternoon to a crowd of supporters in his hometown of Raritan, saying he no longer had a path to victory after thousands of mail-in ballots were counted. And just minutes later to resounding applause, the 59-year-old announced his plans to […] The post Jack Ciattarelli concedes NJ governor’s race, but plans to run again in 4 years appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Register Citizen

Senate Democrats pick Scutari as leader after Sweeney's loss

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Democrats in the New Jersey Senate picked state Sen. Nicholas Scutari on Friday to be their new leader after current President Steve Sweeney lost reelection to a Republican newcomer. The selection is the first changing of the guard in the second most powerful spot in state...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Senate President#Republican#Nj Senate#Anti Muslim#The Associated Press#New Jersey Gov#Gop#Democratic#The New Jersey Globe
KPVI Newschannel 6

New Jersey Senate president concedes loss in shocking race

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney formally conceded his race in South Jersey’s 3rd District, a shocking turn for one of New Jersey’s most powerful politicians. Sweeney, D-Gloucester, lost to Republican Edward Durr, a political newcomer. Initial reports indicated Durr spent just $153 on his campaign,...
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Durr grapples with new post as Sweeney cites ‘red wave’

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — The Republican state senator-elect who works as a furniture store truck driver and whose victory over New Jersey’s powerful Senate president made national headlines acknowledged Wednesday how formidable the new role will be for him and added he’s focused on thwarting Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.
POLITICS
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
insidernj.com

Message from the FDU Poll: The New Jersey Electorate Remains Racially Polarized – and that Accounts for the Closeness of the Gubernatorial Race

Since Election Day, Tuesday November 2, the polling and punditry class has been at a loss to explain the closeness of the gubernatorial race between the winner, incumbent Democratic Governor Phil Murphy and his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli. That includes me – I had relied on the reputable New Jersey polls, the Monmouth Poll, the FDU Poll, the Rutgers Poll, and the Stockton Poll, all of which forecast a Murphy win of approximately eight points.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WFMZ-TV Online

Republican candidate expected to concede in NJ governor race

TRENTON, N.J. - Jack Ciattarelli, the Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, is expected to concede Friday. The move comes more than a week after Gov. Phil Murphy declared victory. A spokesperson for Ciatterelli's campaign says he is expected to concede during a news conference in Raritan Friday afternoon. The...
RARITAN, NJ
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
170K+
Followers
54K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy