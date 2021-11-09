CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Users of investing app Robinhood become victims of a data breach

By Associated Press
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIBjU_0cqh1Vxd00

NEW YORK (AP) — Popular investing app Robinhood said Monday that it suffered a security breach last week where hackers accessed some personal information for roughly 7 million users and demanded a ransom payment.

The online trading platform said that it believes no Social Security numbers, bank account numbers or debit-card numbers were exposed and that customers have seen no financial losses because of the intrusion.

Cybersecurity experts notice rising trend in hospital cyberattacks

For the vast majority of affected customers, the only information obtained was an email address or a full name. For 310 people, the information taken included their name, date of birth, and ZIP code. Of those, 10 customers had “more extensive account details revealed,” Robinhood said in a statement.

Robinhood said that after it contained the intrusion, “the unauthorized party demanded an extortion payment.” The company said it notified law enforcement and is investigating the incident with the help of the security firm Mandiant.

Working from home? Here’s some cybersecurity tips for remote employees

More than 22 million users have funded accounts at Robinhood, with nearly 19 million actively using theirs during September.

Robinhood shares fell 3.1% in after-hours trading.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Popular trading platform Robinhood reports security breach and user data leak

Popular financial services company and trading platform Robinhood today reported a security breach in its database that led to leaked user data. According to the company, an “unauthorized third party” gained access to personal information of its customers earlier this month. In an email sent to its customers on Monday,...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Breach#Information Security#Security Company#Social Security Numbers#Ap#Cybersecurity#Fox 59
beincrypto.com

Robinhood Suffers Security Breach, Millions of Users Affected

An attacker compromised the Robinhood trading platform customer database, gaining access to the personal information of millions of users. The attack has been contained, the firm says, and law enforcement is conducting an investigation. Robinhood has suffered yet another incident, as it revealed on Nov 8 that it had experienced...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Republic Monitor

Social Security Update: Will Recipients Receive $1,400 Soon?

The Senior Citizens League (TSCL) urges Congress to grant Social Security beneficiaries a fourth $1,400 stimulus payout. According to an update, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney submitted letters to legislative leaders requesting another round of stimulus funds for persons on Social Security income (SSI). A $1,400 stimulus payment for Social Security...
INCOME TAX
Best Life

If You Get This Message from Your Bank, Contact Authorities, FBI Says

Whether you find yourself suddenly dealing with a higher-than-expected utility bill or are struggling to save for a vacation, household repair, or your kids' college tuition, practically everyone would like to have a little more money in their bank account from time to time. And while the right savings accounts or investments may help your money grow over time, there's one financial offer you're better off avoiding entirely—even if it's being offered by your own bank.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
kiss951.com

5 Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone Now To Protect Your Privacy

Our everyday devices help us keep in contact with loved ones, they help us to work efficiently, and they are there in case of an emergency. However, certain apps can cause a breach in your privacy and take up much-needed gigabytes (not to mention battery power). Certain apps running in...
CELL PHONES
FOX59

FOX59

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy