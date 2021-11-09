UNT System's next chancellor coming from its Health Science Center

Buy Now DRC

The University of North Texas regents announced Monday night that Michael R. Williams, current president of the UNT Health Science Center at Fort Worth, will be the new chancellor of the UNT System.

Williams replaces Lesa Roe, the first woman to be named UNT Chancellor. Roe was named chancellor in 2017 and will retire from the post on March 21. Williams is set to be the university system’s fourth chancellor.

“The UNT System Board of Regents selected Dr. Williams as our next Chancellor because we believe in his vision for, and deep understanding of, our system and member institutions, as well as his proven track record transforming HSC,” Laura Wright, UNT System board chair, said in a statement. “Dr. Williams’ innovative mindset, values-based approach and focus on customer service will be essential leading us into a changing future.”

In 2013, Williams became the first alumnus to be named president of UNT Health Science Center. He has also served on the UNT System Board of Regents. During his tenure at the Health Science Center, enrollment reached record numbers without a tuition increase, according to the university.

Under his leadership, the center created more than 650 new medical residency slots for the Dallas-Fort Worth region and opened a new pharmacy school. The center also established the Lena Pope Early Learning Center on campus and increased research awards by more than $115 million. The center also ranked first among U.S. medical schools for innovation and research impact according to the George W. Bush Institute.

“I am grateful for the support of the Board of Regents and the confidence they have in me to lead the UNT System as Chancellor,” Williams said in a statement. “I am excited and energized for the opportunity to lead these world-class universities forward. The potential has never been greater, and the opportunity is endless. I look forward to positioning the entire UNT System as a thought leader in higher education, and propelling meaningful, innovative ideas forward that will shape the future.”

Before moving into higher education, Williams practiced as an anesthesiologist and critical care doctor for more than 20 years.

UNT President Neal Smatresk said he’s worked with Williams since arriving at UNT in 2014.

“I have great respect for all he has done for HSC, including growing the reputation and stature of the institution in the areas of medical education and research,” Smatresk said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Michael to help build a stronger UNT System to serve the State of Texas.”