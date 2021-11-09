Suspect in fatal Denton crash last month accused of murder

A little over two weeks after a fatal crash, one man is in custody on a count of murder in the death of a 34-year-old Aubrey man, according to a news release.

The arrest comes weeks later because the suspect was also injured in the crash and was recovering. The Denton Police Department identified the suspect Monday afternoon as Damon Brown, 52, of Krum.

Just before 2:17 a.m. on Oct. 22, Aman Jason Qureshi of Aubrey was killed in a car crash at Jim Christal Road and Western Boulevard.

First responders found Qureshi dead at the scene in his car and Brown in the grass, ejected from his car. Brown was unconscious and taken to a hospital with critical injuries. In the release, Denton police said he had been in the hospital until Monday afternoon, and he was then booked into the Denton County Jail. His bail hadn’t been set by Monday night.

While responding to the crash, paramedics reported smelling alcohol on Brown’s person. Speed was also a factor in the crash.

Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed police got a sample of Brown’s blood and determined he was intoxicated.

The preliminary investigation found Brown, driving a Nissan pickup, allegedly didn’t stop at a stop sign and struck a Toyota sedan on its passenger side. Qureshi, in the Toyota, was found dead at the scene.

Brown is accused of driving west on Jim Christal at a high rate of speed while Qureshi was going north on North Western Boulevard.

Rather than being charged with intoxicated manslaughter, Denton police charged Brown with murder because they learned he has a history with driving while intoxicated.

Brown had been convicted of driving while intoxicated three times, which made the most recent offense a felony under statute enhancements, the release says. Denton County records show Brown was sentenced in 2000 to 10 years in jail for driving while intoxicated, three or more convictions. He was on supervised release for eight years.

According to the Texas Penal Code, someone commits murder if they commit or attempt to commit a felony other than manslaughter and, while doing so, commits an act dangerous to human life.

The Denton Police Department has arrested almost 800 people on DWI charges this year, exceeding 2019’s previous record.

So far this year, Qureshi is the 19th person killed in car crashes in Denton and Brown is the fourth person charged with murder in a Denton death.