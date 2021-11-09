CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bodies found in Hepburn Township to be transported to Erie for further examination

By PAT HRITZ
YourErie
 5 days ago

An investigation into the deaths of two young girls will make way to Erie.

The remains of two young girls that were removed from the yard of a Hepburn Township property over the weekend have been identified by police.

In a press conference on Monday, Police said that they have determined that six-year-old Nicole Elizabeth Snyder was killed in 2016 and buried in the yard of the Livermore Road home.

Four-year-old Jasmine Jean Snyder is said to have been killed in 2017. Her body was also found on the property.

Their remains are being flown to a forensic anthropologist in Erie for further examination.

Children buried on Hepburn Township property identified by police, homicide investigation underway

Police are now investigating this case as a homicide.

