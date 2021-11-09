Oakland Firefighters Douse Tractor-Trailer Fire on Southbound I-880

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Oakland fire units responded to a tractor-trailer fire on southbound I-880 that closed lanes for a short time before the fire was extinguished, according to authorities.

CHP first reported the tractor-trailer fire shortly after 4:30 p.m. on southbound I-880 at the Oak Street on-ramp that closed the right lanes an the on-ramp.

The KCBS Traffic Twitter account reported heavy traffic before I-980. It was later clarified that a backhoe that was being towed by a truck had caught on fire.

Oakland firefighters responded to the fire within just a few minutes and quickly extinguished the blaze.

Shortly before 5 p.m., CHP indicated that the far right lane and Oak Street on-ramp were still blocked. By 5:20 p.m. all lanes were cleared and the on-ramp reopened.