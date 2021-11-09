CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Naked man rescued after days trapped in wall of historic New York theater

By Nexstar Media Wire
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hntc5_0cqh078t00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. ( WSYR ) – Firefighters rescued a man who was trapped inside the wall of a historic theater in upstate New York Friday morning, the Syracuse Fire Department said.

Fire officials said the unidentified man is believed to have been imprisoned in the wall of the Landmark Theatre for two to three days. The 39-year-old was naked when first responders found him, Syracuse Fire Deputy Chief John Kane told Syracuse.com .

Syracuse police said the man entered the building Tuesday. At some point they think he climbed into a crawl space and fell into a void in the wall of the men’s bathroom.

Florida man traps huge thrashing alligator in trash can on viral video

Landmark Theatre spokesperson Mike Intaglietta confirmed that a man was seen entering the Landmark on Tuesday, but could not be found during a search of the building.

The Landmark workers figured he had left the building and stopped looking for him.

Friday morning, a worker at the Landmark heard the man’s cries for help and called 911.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvAGe_0cqh078t00
    Man rescued from wall of Landmark Theater. Courtesy Syracuse Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J6i0L_0cqh078t00
    Man rescued from wall of Landmark Theater. Courtesy Syracuse Fire Department

Firefighters broke through the wall and used a fiber optic camera to free the entombed theater visitor. He was rescued and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC4 Columbus

Early morning shooting injures one person

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is in stable condition after an early morning shooting on the west side of Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, they were called to the scene of a reported shooting in the 5600 block of West Broad Street around 3:12 a.m. Saturday morning. A 43-year-old man was […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Officials explain why Amber Alert was not immediately issued after 5-year-old girl was taken from Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — Officials provided updates Saturday afternoon after a missing 5-year-old girl from Jackson Township was found safe on Friday and reunited with her family. An Ohio Amber Alert was issued for Ana Grace Burke Friday afternoon after she was reported missing around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The alert was canceled Friday when […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus woman killed in solo crash on I-270

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus woman is dead after a single-car crash on Interstate 270 early Sunday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Kari Marchele Anderson Latham, 25, was driving north on I-270 in Mifflin Township, just north of the I-670 interchange at John Glenn International Airport. Just before 12:30 a.m., a sheriff’s […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One person hit and killed in overnight crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was pronounced dead Friday evening after a pedestrian-involved crash. According to Columbus Police, officers were called to the intersection of Stelzer Road and Citygate Drive on the northeast side of the city around 8:10 p.m. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene at 8:17 p.m. Police say the driver […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Syracuse, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Florida, NY
State
New York State
State
Florida State
NBC4 Columbus

AMBER alerts in Ohio: triggers explained

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The sound, lights, pictures and text on communication devices during an AMBER alert warn people that a child has been kidnapped. AMBER alerts were set up first in Texas in 1996 after a child was abducted and murdered there; it’s now a national program. Four criteria have to be met in […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus fire medics revive puppy from drug overdose

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Medics relied on K9 training to help a Franklinton woman’s puppy from an overdose. April Speakman pounded on the door to Station 10 firehouse in Franklinton pleading for help around 11:30 pm. When Lieutenant John Wisenbarger opened the door, he saw Speakman standing there with what he thought was a child wrapped […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Non-profit group burglarized: Toys, bikes, diapers stolen

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Staff at a local non-profit said they’re heartbroken and disappointed after Stowe Mission’s warehouse was broken into and thousands of dollars of donations were stolen, including toys for their annual toy giveaway. Stowe Mission’s headquarters sits along Parsons Avenue in Columbus and the non-profit’s donation warehouse right behind it, past the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall#Syracuse Com#Landmark Theater
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
835K+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy