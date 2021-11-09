CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Helena, MT

Gianforte touts career, technical education in East Helena

By Jonathon Ambarian
KTVH
KTVH
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02tO9z_0cqh04Ui00

On Monday, Gov. Greg Gianforte traveled to East Helena to highlight the importance of career and technical education.

Gianforte toured East Helena High School, where career and technical learning spaces are a big part of the new building. He visited the school’s woodshop along with welding, culinary arts and business classes.

“I’m just pleased to be here today and see the excellent work going on here,” he said. “They have experienced teachers; these students are getting real-world skills that’s going to help them succeed in life.”

Gianforte said, with Montana’s population growing and the demand for housing higher than ever, these types of jobs will be key for the state in coming years.

“We need more carpenters and plumbers and cooks and computer science, and they’re doing that here at East Helena High,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Gianforte also visited social studies students at East Helena’s Prickly Pear Elementary School to mark Montana’s Statehood Day and talk about the need for history education.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Helena, MT
Education
East Helena, MT
Government
City
East Helena, MT
Local
Montana Education
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
KTVH

Domestic violence challenges in rural Montana

Domestic violence has been a growing problem in Montana, with an act of domestic violence being reported to law enforcement across the state every 1.5 to 2 hours on average in recent years according to data from the Montana Department of Justice.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Gianforte
KTVH

Persistence pays off for Helena hunter

This time of the year around Montana should be a state holiday given the number of hunters spending countless hours in the woods and mountains looking to fill their tags. But for some hunters, the pursuit lasts longer than a month, or even a season.
HELENA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technical Education#East Helena High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Computer Science
KTVH

Growing need for volunteer firefighters in Montana

This past fire season got off to an early start all across the state, and no matter how bad it got, it could have gotten a lot worse if not for our volunteer firefighters. But these brave men and women that most of us take for granted are becoming harder to find, and that’s a problem for everyone.
MONTANA STATE
KTVH

KTVH

1K+
Followers
633
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Helena, Montana news and weather from KTVH, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy