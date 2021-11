The woes of Roku users may soon become worse if reports are to be believed. After they failed to reach an agreement with Google, Roku will soon lose the YouTube app after the YouTube TV app was previously removed as well. A report is now saying that negotiations between Roku and Amazon are also at a standstill and so users may also lose their Amazon Prime Video and IMDB TV apps soon. This may also have an effect not just on the streaming side but even on the hardware too.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO