Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. It was reported the Green Bay Packers quarterback is unvaccinated, but he received some sort of alternate treatment. According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN, Rodgers petitioned the NFL for the alternative treatment to allow him to be considered as someone who received one of the approved vaccines. After a back-and-forth battle, the NFL determined that Rodgers is unvaccinated.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO