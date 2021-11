In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Tuukka Rask is not only skating again, he’s eyeing a return and hopes to play for Team Finland at the Olympics. Meanwhile, Tucker Poolman is set to have a heading with the NHL DoPS. There are updates for the Toronto Maple Leafs when it comes to John Tavares and Jack Campbell and the New York Islanders fre up some cap space by terminating the contract of Leo Komarov.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO