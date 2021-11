Nobody should be surprised the tax measures failed. There is nothing baffling about the tax increase questions on the ballot going down to defeat. We are looking at the loss of our main economic drivers in the near future. Add to that uncertainty, serious inflation not seen since the 1970s. People are looking at what it’s going to cost next year for a pound of hamburger, a package of bacon, a gallon of gas or for the energy to heat our homes. Not too long ago, we voted to increase the city sales tax, because we were told that the city was in bad financial shape. People only have so much income to pay the bills, if they still have a job.

CRAIG, CO ・ 5 DAYS AGO