The vibes are not there. The Ottawa Senators are scuffling, going 1-6-1 in their last 8 games. Things seemed to be going so well in game 5 against the New York Rangers as they were about to get to 3-2-0 but then they blew a 2-0 lead late, and ever since then they haven’t been able to get anything going.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO