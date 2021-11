Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (COVID-19) said there is a "small possibility" he won't play in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Rodgers is eligible to return to the Packers on Saturday for the first time following a 10-day quarantine period. Davante Adams finished with 42 yards on 14 targets in Jordan Love's first NFL start, so Rodgers' return would be an obvious upgrade for the receiver's outlook and the offense as a whole. He will still need to be cleared medically by Joe Rogan, but the expectation is that Rodgers will be back under center for Green Bay on Sunday.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO