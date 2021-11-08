CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broncos OG Graham Glasgow out for season with leg fracture

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 5 days ago

Denver Broncos offensive guard Graham Glasgow will not play again this season after he fractured his left leg during Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys. The sixth-year player, who was a third-round draft pick out of Michigan by the Detroit...

The Spun

Broncos, Vikings Reportedly Agree To Trade

Just two days after losing Von Miller, the Denver Broncos acquired a veteran pass rusher from the Minnesota Vikings. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Vikings are sending Stephen Weatherly and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. “Trade! The Vikings...
NFL
The Spun

Broncos Call Out Cowboys For “Disrespectful” Move On Sunday

The Denver Broncos shellacked the Dallas Cowboys in one of the most-stunning results of the Week 9 NFL slate. Denver topped Dallas, 30-16, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sunday afternoon. The game wasn’t nearly as close as the final score, either. The Broncos got out to a 30-0 lead and the Cowboys scored a couple of times with the game’s outcome already sealed up.
NFL
NBC Washington

Reports: Montez Sweat Suffered Fractured Jaw Vs. Broncos, Out Roughly a Month

Reports: Montez Sweat suffered fractured jaw vs. Broncos originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Football Team will be without one of its standout pass rushers for the foreseeable future. Third-year veteran Montez Sweat suffered a fracture in his jaw during Washington's Week 8 loss to Denver, according to...
NFL
chatsports.com

What to watch for over the remainder of the Broncos 2021 season

Nothing feeds angst quite like life at .500, and no team’s wallowing through the subsequent disfunction quite like the Broncos. Von Miller’s departure for the Los Angeles Rams marks a turning point in George Paton’s first year. Regardless of the odds, the Broncos were all in on 2021 before the trade deadline. Turning the team’s best pass rusher, best run defender, and legendary face of the franchise into a pair of day two picks is savvy management if you can focus on the 32-year-old on an expiring contract, but it also hurts the depleted front seven. It’s a move towards the future, which redirects eyes on 2022 and all the big unknowns that hang over the franchise.
NFL
denverbroncos.com

Broncos promote G Austin Schlottmann to active roster, place G Graham Glasgow on IR

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos made a slew of roster moves on Tuesday, including promoting guard Austin Schlottmann to the active roster and placing guard Graham Glasgow on injured reserve. Schlottmann, who spent the earlier portion of the season on the Broncos' practice squad, has appeared in three games this...
NFL
chatsports.com

Broncos active Netane Muti from COVID list, place Graham Glasgow on injured reserve amid flurry of roster moves

Tuesday brought a flurry of roster moves for the Broncos ahead of Denver’s Week 10 home game against the Eagles. The Broncos activated guard Netane Muti from the COVID/Reserve list and added cornerback Michael Ojemudia and inside linebacker Justin Strnad to that list. Plus, they placed guard Graham Glasgow on injured reserve (fractured ankle) and signed guard/center Austin Schlottmann to the active roster from the practice squad.
NFL
Mile High Report

How many wins will the Broncos end up with this season?

What better way to celebrate a big road win than to project our optimism on the rest of the season? That’s what we did in this weeks’ DraftKings Sportsbook SB Nation Reacts survey. Personally, I voted for 9 wins, but I hope they reach the 10 win mark. While 9-8 is still disappointing and likely not a playoff spot, it would be a huge step in the right direction for Vic Fangio as a head coach and the Denver Broncos as a franchise in the post-Manning era.
NFL
