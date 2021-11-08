Broncos OG Graham Glasgow out for season with leg fracture

Nothing feeds angst quite like life at .500, and no team’s wallowing through the subsequent disfunction quite like the Broncos. Von Miller’s departure for the Los Angeles Rams marks a turning point in George Paton’s first year. Regardless of the odds, the Broncos were all in on 2021 before the trade deadline. Turning the team’s best pass rusher, best run defender, and legendary face of the franchise into a pair of day two picks is savvy management if you can focus on the 32-year-old on an expiring contract, but it also hurts the depleted front seven. It’s a move towards the future, which redirects eyes on 2022 and all the big unknowns that hang over the franchise.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO