Student makes social media threat against Lancaster school

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A threat made to students and staff of Lancaster City Schools prompted a lockdown Monday.

According to Lancaster City Schools Superintendent Nathan Hale, a threat to harm students and staff was made by a Lancaster High School student via social media.

After an investigation, Hale said there was no viable threat found. The student was located and detained, he added.

Hale said students brought the threat to the attention of the district.

“The fact that today’s incident ended without any physical harm to students and staff is another example of how important it is for anyone who sees or hears something concerning to speak up and alert proper authorities immediately,” Hale said in a statement.

The district is cooperating with law enforcement as the investigation continues.

