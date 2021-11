It’s not happening. The Boston Celtics aren’t going to send their fanbase into a sweeping storm of tears and outrage by trading Jaylen Brown for Ben Simmons. Things were getting a bit out of hand on Monday morning when Shams Charania sent out a tweet saying that the Cs were considering trading away their leading scorer and second longest-tenured Celtic for a guy who is sitting out this season over disagreements with the staff of the team he plays for.

